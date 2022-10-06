Cheri M Flanigan: Support Measure V

In the more than thirty years since I’ve lived in Nevada County, I’ve been evacuated 3 times. And each time my family and I were so grateful to the first responders and fire personal who worked tirelessly to save our home and those of my neighbors.

I support Measure V precisely because first responders were consulted in creating it. And the funds will be separate in the general ledger and monitored by an oversight committee composed of emergency services and other community experts appointed by the Board of Supervisors who will report annually to the public.

Measure V will allow our county to apply for matching fund grants that weren’t available before now. It will save our homes and help our first responders and fire fighters in their jobs to do so for us. Vote Yes on Measure V.

Cheri M Flanigan

Nevada City