Charmian Railsback: First, save democracy

Often, in the Ideas & Opinions pages of The Union, I see calls for unity in our community, followed by criticisms of pandemic safety measures and dire results from the current administration’s policies.

Perhaps if those authors would also address the Jan. 6 storming of Congress and/or denouncing “The Big Lie,” thereby supporting Liz Cheney, who is valiantly trying to uphold the Constitution, salvage Republican ideals and values, and save our Democracy.

That, indeed, would be a sure and true step to the healing and unity we all seek.

Charmian Railsback

Grass Valley