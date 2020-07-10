Charlie Brock: COVID-19 a political hoax?
At the store this afternoon, an unmasked man got in line behind me.
I remarked, “You’ve forgotten your mask.”
No, he replied, he doesn’t wear a mask because the virus is a “political hoax.”
I asked him if he thought 125,000 people dead across the U.S., and medical resources across the world strained beyond capacity was a “political hoax.”
“Yes,” he said, “a big political hoax.”
Very big, I said. Undoubtedly the most expensive political hoax ever. I asked if he would be comfortable not wearing a mask in Houston, Texas today.
“What’s happening in Houston?” he asked.
Before I could answer, it was my turn to check out. I regret not waiting outside the store to continue our talk. My guess, is that this unmasked man is convinced that the “political hoax” is being perpetrated by Trump opponents who will go to any ends to defeat the president in November. Taking this line of “reasoning” to its logical conclusion, I strongly encourage everyone to get out and vote to make Trump a one-term president and obliterate COVID-19 at the same time. Won’t need a vaccine.
In the meantime … please wear a mask.
Charlie Brock
Nevada City
