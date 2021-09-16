Charley Hooper: Well done
Kudos to The Union for their Aug. 28 edition. I especially liked “Helping those in need,” by Steve Cottrell; “To finish is to win,” by Walter Ford; “Think positive and stay up,” by Walter Ford; and the update on the Bennett Fire.
Charley Hooper
Grass Valley
