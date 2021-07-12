Charley Hooper: Political cartoons lean left
As a long-time reader of The Union, I’ve noticed a decline in your political cartoons. They seem to fall into two categories: of local interest — such as the wonderful “It Takes a Village Idiot,” and those designed to ridicule conservatives. This, no doubt, matches your political views. But what about your readers? I’d guess that half of your readers are conservative. Do you not care about them?
Where are the political cartoons that take aim at the political left? We know there’s plenty of good raw material. But, more importantly, no matter the target, shouldn’t political cartoons be funny and insightful? Without humor and insight, what is left but venomousness and vacuousness? Is that the aim of your fine newspaper?
Charley Hooper
Grass Valley
