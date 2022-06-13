Charley Hooper: Fire history

I noticed a mistake on the front page of the The Union’s June 8 edition. “Some 4.3 million acres burned in 2020 across California, the most ever documented in the state’s history.” That’s not correct.

While there’s some dispute about the accuracy of the data, wildfires in the United States in the 1930s — before active fire suppression — burned more acres (regularly 30 million acres) than they have recently (averaging 5 million acres).

Studies of prehistoric fires in California suggest that 4.5 million acres burned a year on average. This is supported by first-person accounts. A U.S. government scientist visiting the Pacific slope of California in 1898 reported that, “Few see more than the immediate foreground and a haze of smoke.”

Charley Hooper

Grass Valley

Editor’s note: There is widespread consensus among researchers that the data is flawed, based on how fires were measured before 1983. Studies of average acres burned annually in prehistoric times range between estimates of 1.8 million acres to 19 million acres in California.