Charles S. McLaughlin: Kudos for taking action on illegal grows
Kudos to Sheriff Shannon Moon and her Special Investigations Unit for taking aggressive enforcement action against illegal cannabis grows in Nevada County, as reported in The Union on Aug. 21.
Nevada County Cannabis Compliance, State Water Resource Board, Calif. Department of Fish and Wildlife, CalFire, and California State Parks all cooperated with the Sheriff’s Department in this successful operation.
These illegal cannabis sites were found to be using harmful pesticides and precious stolen water, a situation that’s becoming all too common in Nevada County.
The majority of Nevada County residents approve of permitted marijuana cultivation, but want illegal grows to be eradicated due to the lawless abuse of the environment and the crime and violence that often follows those engaged in these activities.
I look forward to hearing about future cooperative actions that mobilize our local and state resources to enforce our laws and environmental regulations.
Charles S. McLaughlin
Grass Valley
