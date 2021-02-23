Charles Luckinbill: Not a reality show

Ex-President Trump must be held accountable for his actions last month against the Capitol and the U.S. government.

The House did its job by impeaching the ex-president. The Senate needed to step up and do its job, convict and disqualify the ex-president from holding a government position ever again.

Four years of lies, corruption, mismanagement of COVID-19, the accusations of voter suppression in the battle ground states, just to mention a few of his misdeeds, demonstrates his need to be held accountable.

This is not a reality TV show like the ex-president is accustomed to. It is life and death for hundreds of thousands of people and the livelihood of our great country.

Charles Luckinbill

Grass Valley