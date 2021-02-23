Charles Luckinbill: Not a reality show
Ex-President Trump must be held accountable for his actions last month against the Capitol and the U.S. government.
The House did its job by impeaching the ex-president. The Senate needed to step up and do its job, convict and disqualify the ex-president from holding a government position ever again.
Four years of lies, corruption, mismanagement of COVID-19, the accusations of voter suppression in the battle ground states, just to mention a few of his misdeeds, demonstrates his need to be held accountable.
This is not a reality TV show like the ex-president is accustomed to. It is life and death for hundreds of thousands of people and the livelihood of our great country.
Charles Luckinbill
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Charles Luckinbill: Not a reality show
Ex-President Trump must be held accountable for his actions last month against the Capitol and the U.S. government.