Charles Landau: So change the rules

Alan Riquelmy’s column on March 24 pointed out that third-party candidates usually end up being spoilers. That is unfortunately the case under the current rules of politics.

But Mr. Riquelmy, we can change the rules. Ranked-choice voting eliminates the spoiler effect. It lets a voter say, for example, “Ross Perot is my first choice, but if he isn’t going to win, change my vote to George Bush.”

Support for ranked-choice voting is growing. You might want to add your support.

Charles Landau

Nevada City