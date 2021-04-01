Charles Landau: So change the rules
Alan Riquelmy’s column on March 24 pointed out that third-party candidates usually end up being spoilers. That is unfortunately the case under the current rules of politics.
But Mr. Riquelmy, we can change the rules. Ranked-choice voting eliminates the spoiler effect. It lets a voter say, for example, “Ross Perot is my first choice, but if he isn’t going to win, change my vote to George Bush.”
Support for ranked-choice voting is growing. You might want to add your support.
Charles Landau
Nevada City
