Charles Landau: Gas tax funds
In an op ed on March 19, The Union suggested suspending the gas tax to help relieve gas price increases. There is another good reason to reduce or eliminate the gas tax. That tax pays for road maintenance. As electric cars become more popular, less gas is being purchased, but roads still need maintenance. It makes sense to transition funding for that to another source, such as general funds, so that all drivers pay their share of the cost.
Charles Landau
Nevada City
