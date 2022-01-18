Charles Lanau: Vaccines at high schools

The article “Push back” in The Union on Jan. 14 cited a survey that found 20% of parents said they would pull their students from school if there is no vaccine exemption offered, in addition to 15% of staff.

My question: Where is the survey of how many parents and staff would pull their students or refuse to work, for their own safety, if a vaccine exemption is offered?

Let’s look at both sides before coming to a decision on this thorny issue.

Charles Lanau

Nevada City