Charles Lanau: Vaccines at high schools
The article “Push back” in The Union on Jan. 14 cited a survey that found 20% of parents said they would pull their students from school if there is no vaccine exemption offered, in addition to 15% of staff.
My question: Where is the survey of how many parents and staff would pull their students or refuse to work, for their own safety, if a vaccine exemption is offered?
Let’s look at both sides before coming to a decision on this thorny issue.
Charles Lanau
Nevada City
