Charles Durrett: Street not dominated by cars
So impressed by Grass Valley City Council — that you choose to make at least one street free of autos. The first town in the region to do so.
It’s historical to have a street that is not dominated by cars, where kids can run free and seniors can feel safe without listening to the roar of engineers and the squeaking of tires. Thank you, Grass Valley.
Charles Durrett
Nevada City
