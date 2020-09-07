Charles Durrett: Regarding the peaceful, then violent protest
There is no excuse for the Nevada City Police Department’s complicit behavior — it’s the anti-peaceful bullying behavior.
The BLM protest was very peaceful, the people that blocked their way were violently aggressive and the police just watched or marched with the aggressive thugs who committed over a dozen assaults. I don’t think that Sheriff Moon would have allowed this behavior. Therefore I believe that it is time to save that $2.5 million per year budget for the virtually non-functioning police department (they had their chance to show their utility and did not) and ask Nevada County to do our police work, for a million or so.
I would like to see those dozen who committed assault to be prosecuted. I would also like to see the police officers debadged.
Charles Durrett
Nevada City
