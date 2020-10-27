Charles Benner: Wildfires rage and hurricanes roar, while LaMalfa denies climate change

In case you haven’t noticed, wildfires are getting bigger, stronger, and more frequent. Droughts, floods, fires, and hurricanes keep getting worse every year. Recently, climate change scientists warned that if drastic action isn’t taken within the next 10 years, global warming caused weather disasters will be with us forever.

Ninety-seven percent of the world’s scientists agree that the major cause of increased fires is global warming. Our Congressman Doug LaMalfa still doesn’t want to believe them. He is a climate change denier.

At a 2017 Town Hall meeting, a year before the historic Camp Fire destroyed over 11,000 homes, Congressman LaMalfa said he “didn’t buy” the claim that climate change is man-made.

“I think there’s a lot of bad science behind what people are calling global warming,” he said.

Does anyone still doubt that special interest groups are continuing to pay off climate change deniers? LaMalfa’s Democratic opponent Audrey Denney says: “Our district is filled with natural beauty … and it is being poisoned by corruption and lobbyist money.”

She is for getting big money out of politics. She says she knows man-made global warming is very real. She will not take money and deny it.

Charles Benner

Grass Valley