Charity Bryson: Your ‘recall’ vote is important

The recall election is such a significant election for this county. After almost 250 years, we are again faced with the struggle to hold onto our cherished vote.

I ask the women of Nevada County especially to honor the memory of our courageous Supreme Court justice, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, who devoted her life to the equality of all people and most specifically women. I know this recall ballot is confusing. Struggle on! By whatever means, whether by mail, drop box or voting booth, let your voice be heard!

As Abigail Adams said to her husband in 1776: “And, by the way, in the new code of laws which I suppose it will be necessary for you to make, I desire you would remember the ladies and be more generous and favorable to them than your ancestors. Do not put such unlimited power into the hands of the husbands. Remember, all men would be tyrants if they could.”

If ever this was true, it is now! We are faced with tyrants all across the face of this Earth. Violence will never overcome tyranny, but the power of the word and the ballot can.

Charity Bryson





Grass Valley