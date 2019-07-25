Charity Bryson: Trump’s fear of courageous women

Although Mr. Trump is clearly no friend of people who are not white, Anglo-Saxon, and protestant, there is much more to Mr. Trump’s biases than what lies on the surface.

His first campaign chant was “Lock her up.” Now his supporters are chanting “Send her back.” Do you see a pattern here? His misogyny is deeply entrenched and an alarming threat to women and the rights that we’ve fought and sacrificed for since 1776.

Misogyny and the patriarchy are fighting for their lives. Trump is at the spearhead of the death throes. Don’t buy into all the political rhetoric. What’s at the heart of Mr. Trump’s dysfunctional agenda is his fear of strong, courageous women.

To quote Sarah Grimke, abolitionist and women’s rights advocate, “All I ask of our brethren is that they take their feet from off our necks.”

Charity Bryson

Grass Valley