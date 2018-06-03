Charity Bryson: Become a Meals on Wheels driver

Nick Hoppe of "Datebook" has found the secret to being "forever young."

Would you like to experience that feeling of "forever young," too? Come join Nevada County's Gold Country Meals on Wheels volunteer delivery drivers. You'll be helping some of our county's most vulnerable and grateful citizens stay nourished.

Your reward? The joy of "feeling like a kid again" while contributing to the well-being of those who paved the path before us all. If this tickles your fancy, please call Charity with Gold Country Meals on Wheels at 530-273-4961.

Charity Bryson

Grass Valley