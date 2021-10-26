Chal De Cecco: The end of the Toy Run a community loss
News of the demise of the long-running motorcycle Toy Run did not surprise me given the events of last year. The last minute pull-out of all the previously supporting public agencies left Tom Staser with quite a mess on his hands.
No traffic control was provided and the closing of the Nevada County Fairgrounds forced the remnants of the Toy Run into the Grass Valley business district at the Interfaith Food Ministry acting as the toy/food depository.
The real losers in this event are the poverty level and income-challenged children and adults from our neighborhoods. The 400 families depending on a helping hand will remain in need and the scores of children expecting a “biker” Christmas will be sorely disappointed.
Hats off to Tom and his volunteers for their prior efforts, you will be missed.
Chal De Cecco
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Chal De Cecco: The end of the Toy Run a community loss
News of the demise of the long-running motorcycle Toy Run did not surprise me given the events of last year. The last minute pull-out of all the previously supporting public agencies left Tom Staser with…