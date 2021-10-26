Chal De Cecco: The end of the Toy Run a community loss

News of the demise of the long-running motorcycle Toy Run did not surprise me given the events of last year. The last minute pull-out of all the previously supporting public agencies left Tom Staser with quite a mess on his hands.

No traffic control was provided and the closing of the Nevada County Fairgrounds forced the remnants of the Toy Run into the Grass Valley business district at the Interfaith Food Ministry acting as the toy/food depository.

The real losers in this event are the poverty level and income-challenged children and adults from our neighborhoods. The 400 families depending on a helping hand will remain in need and the scores of children expecting a “biker” Christmas will be sorely disappointed.

Hats off to Tom and his volunteers for their prior efforts, you will be missed.

Chal De Cecco





Grass Valley