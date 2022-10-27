Cathy Wilcox-Barnes: It has and will happen here

Nevada City, forty short years ago, had fields, pastures and large wooded areas dotting town. As older generations died off, those wonderful open spaces became subdivisions. Giani’s didn’t subdivide their pasture, but when they died, it happened. Steger’s didn’t subdivide their woods, but when they died, it became Parkside Place. Nevada City was “in-filled.” Residents moved in and the streets became over-crowded. People arriving from already over-crowded areas think it’s not as bad as where I lived. But it is becoming as bad. Most of the large, undeveloped areas are gone. The remaining ones zoned, appropriately, for high density multi-family sit unbuilt.

Easier projects with streets, sewer, and water already in place are available – our backyards. With SB9. the target has moved to single-family. True, your neighbor who has lived in their home for years probably won’t develop their big yard under SB9. But when they downsize, move, or die, it WILL become a target for development as the earlier in-fill becomes in-filled. SB9’s motto – if it’s open, fill it up. I, for one, don’t want to see that happen to the Nevada City I have loved my entire life. That’s why I’m voting Yes on Measure W.

Cathy Wilcox-Barnes

Nevada City