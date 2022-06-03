Cathy Wilcox-Barnes: Ceci for Nevada City Council

The success of Nevada City has always been a complex mix of historical, commercial, residential and cultural interests. Keeping that delicate balance and our identity amid increasingly challenging times is the deciding factor as to whether we survive and thrive or drift into just another town that used to be an attractive place to live or visit.

These times call for city council members who have the skills and vision needed to lead us into a thriving future that continues to demonstrate the values and character we all love.

Lou Ceci is that person. He has the professional background to understand the complexities and to initiate solutions and plans to bring concrete results, not just wishful thinking. At the same time, he has a love and appreciation for what Nevada City is, including the lively arts scene, the dynamic business districts and the importance of the residents and neighborhoods. He knows that mix needs to be valued and protected. Lou Ceci will be a valuable asset as a city councilmember.

That’s why this life-long resident of Nevada City and my friends are voting for him.

Cathy Wilcox-Barnes

Nevada City