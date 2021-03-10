Cathy Lee Knight: Reopening is ill-advised
I’m old enough to be aware of the fact that I have more memories than I have tomorrows. As Nevada County is the oldest population by average age in California, this reality is true for most people in our community.
This means that our COVID-19 policies need to be more cautious than statewide guidelines — not less, as some county supervisors might recklessly suggest.
We already know what the rush to reopen means: The spread of more COVID-19 suffering, more sickness, more death. Let me be direct. If any supervisor in Nevada County wants to drill a hole in his boat, fine. Let it sink. But don’t try to drill a hole in the rest of our boats.
We do not support an early and ill-advised re-opening while our death toll increases. Also, the dead are not great for business.
Cathy Lee Knight
