Cathy L. Knight: Kudos to Music in the Mountains
I want to congratulate Music in the Mountains (MIM) on a job well done for their first Virtual SummerFest concert.
On June 18, MIM presented pianist Natsuki Fukasawa using YouTube as the stage. We watched the concert on the TV in our living room and I was honestly blown away. The professionalism and the musicianship was outstanding. Like most people, I had hoped to experience the performance at the new Center for the Arts, as was planned. While I miss seeing live music, as it turns out, everyone ended up with the best seats in the house. As a pianist myself, I was astounded by the technique and thrilled to get to see the piano player up close.
I’m looking forward to all of the amazing programming that MIM is offering.
Cathy L. Knight
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User