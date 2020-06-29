Cathy L. Knight: Kudos to Music in the Mountains

I want to congratulate Music in the Mountains (MIM) on a job well done for their first Virtual SummerFest concert.

On June 18, MIM presented pianist Natsuki Fukasawa using YouTube as the stage. We watched the concert on the TV in our living room and I was honestly blown away. The professionalism and the musicianship was outstanding. Like most people, I had hoped to experience the performance at the new Center for the Arts, as was planned. While I miss seeing live music, as it turns out, everyone ended up with the best seats in the house. As a pianist myself, I was astounded by the technique and thrilled to get to see the piano player up close.

I’m looking forward to all of the amazing programming that MIM is offering.

Cathy L. Knight

Grass Valley