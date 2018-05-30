Cathy Knight: Hilary Hodge the best choice — not just because she’s my daughter
May 30, 2018
It's hard to believe that anyone could get elected without becoming jaded and cynical. I'm so proud of my daughter, Hilary Hodge, for always believing the best in others and for always being truthful and willing to find reasonable solutions.
It has been difficult to watch the political process unfold in our community. It was maddening to watch the debates while Dan Miller condescended to Hilary, when it was plain that she is more than qualified to hold office. It was discouraging to watch outright lies go to print in the form of letters to the editor asserting that Hilary is new to the district or that she isn't a kind-hearted person who loves animals. It has been difficult to watch my daughter shake off insults.
As a mother, I have stood by watching my daughter stand with grace and kindness. This is her way. She shrugged off the games. She stood tall through the mischaracterizations. She moved beyond the political rhetoric, always offering solutions and practicality.
I could not be more proud of Hilary, her kindness, her transparency, and her unfaltering commitment to an honest campaign. Hilary Hodge is the best choice for Nevada County's District 3 Supervisor.
Cathy L. Knight
Grass Valley
