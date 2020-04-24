Cathy Fagan: Trump is his own worst enemy
To respond to Greg Marshall’s recent letter, no one is taking down the president more than Donald J. Trump himself.
He has shown us that he is totally incapable of managing our country and now the coronavirus. His inconsistencies, outright lies, and self aggrandizement are signs that he doesn’t have any idea on how to be the leader of our great country.
Cathy Fagan
Penn Valley
