Cathy Corliss: Volunteers return to hospital

On March 15, three service areas at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital were opened to returning volunteers. It has been very exciting and rewarding for the auxiliary volunteers to return after a year’s absence.

Volunteers are now staffing the main lobby desk, outpatient lobby desk, and gift shop. The Pine Tree Gift Shop is now open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with unique jewelry, accessories (purses, scarves, socks, slippers, etc.), lotions and soaps, baby items, kitchen towels, and year-round See’s candy.

Hospital employees and community members have been so welcoming and grateful for our return, as we are grateful to be able to serve our community hospital again.

All volunteers have completed COVID-19 vaccines, wear masks and are screened daily when entering the hospital. Limited visitors are now welcome and gift shop customers may come in, after screening and with a mask.

All proceeds from the gift shop are designated for patient care items. We hope to see you soon.

Cathy Corliss, gift shop coordinator

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital