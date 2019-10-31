Cathy Clemo: Thanks for supporting Kare Crisis Nursery’s Oktoberfest

Kare Crisis Nursery would like to thank the community for the great turn out for our annual Oktoberfest at Pioneer Park on Oct. 5.

A big thank you to all of your wonderful sponsors, Ray and Maxine Abreu, Shallow Well Foundation, Russ and Deborah Wilder, Caliber Collision, Grass Valley Moose Lodge 2217, Ridge Rock Quarry, B&C Hardware, Larry and Jean Hoy, SPD Market, Nevada City, Dr. C. Craig and Jean Creasey, DDS, All Phase Heating and Air, Roamin Angels, Caring Tree Children’s Dentistry, Jack and Danelle Brown, Royce and Bev Clemo, Telestream, Client works, State Farm Insurance Agent, Mike Bratton, Moule Paint and Glass, Poms Way, A to Z Supply, Bear River Self Storage.

Thank you to the breweries who help make our event possible, Ol’ Republic, Grass Valley Brewing Co, Three Fork, 1849, Feather Falls Brewing Company, T.W. Pitchers’, Lost Coast, North Coast, Lagunitas, Nevada County Kombuchary.

With all of your support we will be able to service more families in our area for the future. Thank you and hope to see you all at next year’s event.

Cathy Clemo, chairperson

Kare Crisis Nursery