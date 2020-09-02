Cathy Chmel: Thanks Caltrans
There’s been an alarming increase in the amount of trash and litter along our roadways — probably a lot of it from the same people who are trashing the Yuba River.
The hard-working crews of Caltrans deserve a big thank you for doing their best to stay on top of cleaning up the trash. Thank you, Caltrans for keeping our roads clean, safe, and litter free.
Cathy Chmel
Nevada City
