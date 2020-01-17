Cathy Anderson-Meyers: Support in D.C. for Alzheimer’s research

I would like to thank Congressman LaMalfa for his continued support in Washington for issues related to Alzheimer’s research, care and support.

Thanks to bipartisan support from Congressman LaMalfa and others, Congress increased federal funding for Alzheimer’s research by $350 million.

He cosponsored the Palliative Care Hospice Education and Training Act to improve Alzheimer’s education in conjunction with local health departments. He also supported a Young Onset Alzheimer bill. This allows people who are diagnosed with dementia before the age of 60 to have access to services previously given only to those over 60.

Alzheimer’s is the second leading cause of death in California and Congressman LaMalfa’s support is our best hope for research and a cure for this deadly disease.

For more information on Alzheimer’s/dementia issues, please contact the local Alzheimer’s Association or the toll free number at 800-272-3900.

Cathy Anderson-Meyers

Grass Valley