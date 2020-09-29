Cathy Anderson-Meyers: Support HR 6813

As a former caregiver to my husband who had Alzheimer’s Disease, I understand firsthand how emotionally devastating this disease can be. Now imagine adding to that the stressors of increased elder abuse risk, since those living with Alzheimer’s aren’t always able to clearly communicate their thoughts. The trauma of elder abuse can result in premature death, physical and psychological deterioration, financial devastation, and more.

Fortunately, the Alzheimer’s Association is working with Congress to help. The Promoting Alzheimer’s Awareness to Prevent Elder Abuse Act would require the Department of Justice to develop training materials to assist law enforcement officers, judges, medical personnel, victims services personnel, and others who encounter individuals living with Alzheimer’s and related dementias.

By supporting the bipartisan Promoting Alzheimer’s Awareness to Prevent Elder Abuse Act (H.R. 6813), Congressman LaMalfa can make it possible for us to protect people living with Alzheimer’s from elder abuse. Please join me in urging Congressman LaMalfa to cosponsor this important legislation to protect our neighbors.

Cathy Anderson-Meyers

Grass Valley