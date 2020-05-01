Cathy Anderson-Meyers: Support for caregivers of those with dementia
I was a caregiver for my husband with Alzheimer’s for 10 years before he died. In this time of such unrest, I am proud to be an advocate for the Alzheimer’s Association.
This organization truly has shown its concern for dementia care and support. We encourage both the state of California and the federal representatives to keep Alzheimer’s in their thoughts. Our latest success was adding Young Onset Dementia (under 65) to the Older Americans Act. Young Onset patients are eligible for all the medical and nutritional services available to older Americans. I want to thank Congressman Doug LaMalfa for his support on this issue.
Our current concerns are stopping elder abuse, training for Medicare planning, and money for nonprofits with more than 500 employees. You can find out more at http://www.Alz.org. This is a stressful time for all caregivers at home and in facilities. If you need help, please call our 800 number for help. We are there 24/7 for you. Our number is 1-800-272-3900. You are not alone.
Cathy Anderson-Meyers
Grass Valley
