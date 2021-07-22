Catherine Prudhomme: No to reopening mine

Some 20 years ago, during the early stages of renovation of our house, the Nevada City Planning Commission insisted that we follow the “replace like with like” rule for sections of the siding on our house, sections that were clearly not original, which is the intention of the rule.

One of the city’s council members wisely suggested that he and his colleagues take the short two-block walk to our house to view the siding in question. At that point, my mother, silver-haired, beautiful and sweet, was still with us. She had lived in the house since she was 13. When the council members looked at the siding and decided that no matter what, we needed to follow the rule, Mom said quietly, “Oh, I remember when my father put that wide siding on the house. It doesn’t match the old siding.”

Everyone was quiet for a while, until the city engineer suggested that the rule did not make sense in this case. City councils and the Nevada County Board of Supervisors can make decisions like this one to benefit both our towns and their citizens.

It makes sense to listen to the people who live here, who know intimately their homes and their land. We love our homes. We love that we can breathe here, that we can see beauty all around us. Every day, we make large and small decisions that that are aimed at improvement and survival of our section of this landscape.

In that light, why would a decision be made by Board of Supervisors to allow the destruction of this Eden by an outside company oblivious to the degradation of the landscape for dubious and self-serving financial gain?





Supervisors can make a decision that benefits our citizens. We have an informed citizenry. We know when a poll of public opinion is a sham. Some of us have even created opinion polls in our professional lives. The citizens of Grass Valley and Nevada City need to be heard. We believe the Nevada County Board of Supervisors can do the right thing. We have seen it happen before.

Catherine Prudhomme

Nevada City