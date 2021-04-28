Catherine Prudhomme: Lily’s unexpected welcome

Last Friday afternoon, a small red car driven by a young woman stopped suddenly in front of our house, the car’s front end screeching and dragging on the ground. Shavings of the rims were everywhere. The car wouldn’t budge.

It turned out that the driver, Lily, was new to our community. While clearly shaken, she managed her dilemma with poise, eventually locating a tow truck and a car repair shop.

I stayed with her, not wanting to intrude, but thinking that company might be helpful at a time like this. We waited an hour and a half for the tow truck.

In the meantime, many people stopped to ask if she needed help. Only a few grumbled about the traffic jam.

One man, in a huge truck, stopped, jumped out of his truck, and ran over, saying, “Oh my God, what happened here? Can I help?” Although there was nothing he could do, petting his two sweet dogs helped a lot.

As we waited, Lily and I talked about our lives, and I began to hope she will stay in this community, knowing that the blessing in these towns are our neighbors, who come without hesitating to help strangers.

Lily would make a great neighbor.

Catherine Prudhomme

Nevada City