Catherine Allen: Biased and inappropriate
I question The Union’s response to letter published on March 24 in the Letters to the Editor section of the paper. Jaqueline Finley expressed her opinion. She was concerned that the rogue restaurants in our town that had not followed pandemic protocols could slow our ability to drop to a lower tier. She suggested we work together.
I thought the editor’s note following her comments was totally biased and inappropriate. Many people write letters to the editor that contain completely incorrect and occasionally ludicrous comments, but no editorial response is written. There is a reason this section is called Letters to the Editor and not Letters from the Editor .
Catherine Allen
Nevada City
