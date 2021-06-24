Caryn Marshall Wilder: Help from a stranger
A few days ago, I had to run down to the Rood Center to renew my darling dog’s license. I had to prove to them that he’d been neutered, so, armed with the proper information, I toodled on down, expecting my errand to go quickly.
Alas, I planned to pay by debit card but had to pay in cash and was short $13. A man waiting behind me quickly spoke up and asked how much I needed. I told him and he whipped out his wallet and strode up to the window, cash in hand. He paid for my dog’s license and I gave him a COVID-non-compliant hug and a piece of dark chocolate.
His name was Chris, and if he happens to read this, I’d like to thank him again, and ask him to stop by Luchessi’s the evening of July 1 and I’ll pay him back in cash, song, and a glass of wine.
Thanks again, Chris! You turned what’s been a bad couple of months into a bright, sunny day.
Caryn Marshall Wilder
Nevada City
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Dean Olson: Why vote against Juneteenth?
Fourteen Republican representatives voted against making Juneteenth a federal holiday celebrating the emancipation of over 4 million Black slaves right here in America. The outlier in this mainly group of Southern representatives is Doug LaMalfa.…