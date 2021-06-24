Caryn Marshall Wilder: Help from a stranger

A few days ago, I had to run down to the Rood Center to renew my darling dog’s license. I had to prove to them that he’d been neutered, so, armed with the proper information, I toodled on down, expecting my errand to go quickly.

Alas, I planned to pay by debit card but had to pay in cash and was short $13. A man waiting behind me quickly spoke up and asked how much I needed. I told him and he whipped out his wallet and strode up to the window, cash in hand. He paid for my dog’s license and I gave him a COVID-non-compliant hug and a piece of dark chocolate.

His name was Chris, and if he happens to read this, I’d like to thank him again, and ask him to stop by Luchessi’s the evening of July 1 and I’ll pay him back in cash, song, and a glass of wine.

Thanks again, Chris! You turned what’s been a bad couple of months into a bright, sunny day.

Caryn Marshall Wilder





Nevada City