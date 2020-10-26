Carrie Monohan: Key facts related to Idaho-Maryland Mine re-opening

On Aug. 17, The Sierra Fund, along with many area residents, submitted comments to the Nevada County Planning Department to inform the Draft Environmental Impact Report (DEIR) about reopening the Idaho-Maryland Mine. While the project proposal is complicated with many unknowns, there is one aspect of the Notice of Preparation (NOP) that must be addressed first and foremost.

The NOP states that there are really two sites under development as part of the mining activities proposed — where the gold is accessed at the Brunswick Industrial Site, and where the waste rock will be piled at the Centennial site. However, the ongoing Centennial site cleanup is not part of the material presented in the notice. The proposed project cannot work without the Centennial site. Previous investigations have concluded that tailings material currently on the site from past mining activities are contaminated with arsenic, chromium and lead and pose a risk to persons accessing the site and represent a threat to the environment. The Idaho-Maryland Mine Project EIR must evaluate the impacts to and cleanup of the Centennial site as an integral part of the project. They are one project and need to be addressed that way in the DEIR.

Carrie Monohan

Nevada City