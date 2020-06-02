Carolyn Feuille: Much needed emergency rental assistance

The COVID-19 crisis is the threat to millions of Americans of losing their home, eviction and homelessness.

Today, 25% of all renters pay half their income on rent (source: Senator Sherrod Brown, May 2020). With increasing unemployment, even fewer Americans can pay their rent. This untenable situation does not have to be the legacy of the pandemic if addressed by Congress. Fortunately, the House has drafted legislation that provides $100 billion for emergency rental assistance and a national moratorium on evictions for one year.

In normal times, this kind of spending would be considered wasteful, but we are not in normal times. Please contact your members of Congress – Rep. LaMalfa, Senators Feinstein and Harris – asking them to pass such legislation and avert a nationwide disaster of increased homelessness.

Carolyn Feuille

Support Local Journalism Donate



Grass Valley