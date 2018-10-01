Carolyn Daly: Feathered prey

Carolyn Daly: Feathered preyOctober 1, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) October 1, 2018I wonder if the photographers submitting pictures of praying mantises on hummingbird feeders on the Nevada County Captures page realize that the praying mantises are there because they eat humming birds.Carolyn DalyGrass Valley Share Tweet Trending In: LettersDeidra Vrooman: Government error leads to warrant for my arrest?Jim Edwards: A self-described ‘deplorable’ weighs inSyd Brown: Support Herring for NIDANNIVERSARIES: COXCynthia King: Denney for a better, safer futureTrending SitewideNevada City to crack down on aggressive panhandlersTrial in armed robbery of Penn Valley yogurt shop to start TuesdayOur View: Time to put the brakes on Highway 174 projectNevada County Police Blotter: Woman wants basement-dwelling son to stop bringing girls homeNevada City’s Matteo’s Public closes