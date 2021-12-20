 Carolyn Bronson: Heartwarming act | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Carolyn Bronson: Heartwarming act

Letters Letters |

Carolyn Bronson

Kudos to the generous gentlemen diners at Tofanelli’s Gold Country Bistro who observed a group of Republican women standing and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance before breakfast and then gave the wait staff a $100 bill toward the group’s breakfast.

They departed before they could be thanked for this heartwarming act.

Carolyn Bronson

Penn Valley

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Letters

Carolyn Bronson: Heartwarming act

|

Kudos to the generous gentlemen diners at Tofanelli’s Gold Country Bistro who observed a group of Republican women standing and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance before breakfast and then gave the wait staff a $100…

See more