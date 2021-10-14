Carole Yettick: Beware of PG&E tree removal
In July, a representative of PG&E came to our house and asked if PG&E could remove two trees outside of our yard between our fence and Banner Lava Cap Road. There was no charge to us.
On Sept. 1, the crew arrived and cut down two huge trees. Imagine my horror when I discovered that the trees and many branches were dumped over the fence into our yard.
I have called the representative many times about removing the trees. He has been unable to say when the trees might be removed. There must be others in the same situation, as he said there were 40 in front of us to have trees removed.
We are worried that our fence will be damaged when the trees are removed or that the trees may never be removed at all. This could end up very costly to us. Beware.
Carole Yettick
Nevada City
