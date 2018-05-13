Carole O’Gara: Shannan Moon right choice for the Sheriff’s job

I would like to share with readers a little known gem living in our community. Her name is Shannan Moon and she is running for sheriff of Nevada County.

At one of the forums, Shannan and two candidates answered questions from the press and the audience. If elected, Shannan can immediately step into the shoes of sheriff as she is the only candidate who headed up all three of sheriff department divisions.

She is the first woman to earn the ranks of sergeant, lieutenant and captain in the history of the department. Shannan has a record of making change happen. For example, inside the jail she changed the inmates release time from the middle of the night to regular business hours so that released persons could access transportation, connect with sustaining family and services.

As a proven collaborator, Shannan also upgraded Animal Control with a full-time lieutenant position. As we know, fire is ever an issue and Shannan created a position for a deputy sheriff to work and communicate with all our regional fire agencies. For more on Shannan, I invite you to her website at https://www.moonforsheriff2018.com.

In her closing statements at the forum, it was apparent she was the most appropriate person to take on the many complex and pressing issues facing the next Sheriff of Nevada County, including homelessness, fire safety, law and code enforcement, budget management, policy making/dissemination, staff training and enhancement, and emergency response.

Remember to vote in June.

Carole O'Gara

Grass Valley