Carole Carson: Hear our prayers
February 21, 2019
Christians are commanded to pray for our leaders. In support of this effort, here are a few things that I believe need divine intervention.
• Pray that the forecast deficit (because of the tax break for the rich) will not reach in excess of $1 trillion this year.
• Pray that our president is not an agent of a foreign government even though he repeatedly praises Russia over our own government agencies and is under investigation.
• Pray that subsidizing farms for their crops due to tariffs imposed by the president will not be necessary in the future.
• Pray that our immigration policy will not imprison and separate children from their families.
• Pray that our president will become a role model for children. No adultery with porn stars, bullying, name-calling or intimidation of witnesses.
• Pray that our president will end the practice of lying (over 3,000 lies or misrepresentations since taking office) and commit to telling the truth to the American people.
• Pray that our elected leaders will stand up for what is right and not what is politically expedient.
We know that is a lot to ask of our Lord but if we all pray, He might hear our prayers.
Carole Carson
Nevada City
