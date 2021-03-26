Carol Yoder: Gratitude to the good restaurants
I am a long-time subscriber to The Union as a source for local news, and it seems there has been an inordinate amount of coverage given to the “Reopen” movement.
To me, this means the publishing of negative news and public opinions without balance. It is time for The Union to give front-page coverage to the Nevada County restaurants and small businesses that are not only in compliance with COVID-19 state mandates but have come up with creative solutions to survive.
For some, that even meant temporary closure. My gratitude and thanks to BriarPatch, Three Forks, Golden Era, Sushi in the Raw, and Olive Groove to name just a few. There are many more. My gratitude and thanks to all of them … I will not forget, and they will forever have my business.
Carol Yoder
Nevada City
