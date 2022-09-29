Carol Scofield: Why I support Measure V

My life has been riddled with fire experiences. When I was a young girl in Pittsburgh, PA, my grandfather’s cleaning shop and home caught on fire and destroyed their business and home.

During my high school years, I worked as a tray girl at Children’s Hospital at the University of Pittsburgh. I worked on the burn floor. I can still remember the pain and bravery of those young kids.

When I moved to Grass Valley in the 70’s I worked first at the Orthopedic office and then at KNCO as a mid-day broadcaster and roving “announcer” for offsite events. In fact, I was broadcasting the Constitution Day Parade on September 11, 1988 ….the day the 49er fire started in Nevada County.

That fire quickly became the third most destructive fire in state history; now, it’s not even in the top 20. It started at approximately 9:05 am and ultimately burned 33,700 acres, for a total of 53 square miles. An estimated 4,000-4,500 homes were within the fire perimeter.

312 Total Structures

148 Homes

89 Vehicles

Many of the homes destroyed (80%) did not have adequate defensible space.

Our team discontinued the broadcast of the parade and set up 24-hour coverage of the 49er fire, bringing real-time information to listeners. To this day, I remember that experience …and the loss to our community.

Why wouldn’t I support Measure V? I love this community and I want to do my small part to make sure we mitigate wildfires and never have a repeat of 49er.

I invite you to join me in voting YES for Measure V.

Carol Scofield

Grass Valley