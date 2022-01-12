Carol Marquis: Thanks for your kindness, Daniel

What a great Penn Valley area we live in. I was trying to fill free sand bags in the parking lot to put in front of my garage door before the last storm. A young man who was either on his way to work — or just off —saw me struggling.

He walked over to me from his car. Since I am an older woman and trepidatious of strangers, I relaxed when he asked if he could help.

He proceeded to take an available shovel, fill a bag with the free sand and ask if I was able to lift it. It was too heavy, so he poured half out and had me test it. He filled the rest of the eight bags only half way, tied them and put them in the back of my vehicle and I drove them to my home.

I want to thank you, Daniel. What would have taken me half of the day to do took him a few minutes.

Carol Marquis





Penn Valley