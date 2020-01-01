Carol Kuczora:Event coming in February: ‘Our Planet, Our Future’

Environmental scientist Dana Nuccitelli is coming to Grass Valley to present the latest information on the escalating planetary crisis and present realistic approaches to mitigate its consequences.

Nuccitelli is the author of “Climatology vs. Pseudoscience” and numerous articles in peer-reviewed journals. He started his career after he saw Al Gore’s “An Inconvenient Truth” in 2006 and wanted to test its accuracy. The event is organized by the local chapter of the United Nations Association and will also feature tables of information by various environmental groups, and vendors of ecology-sparing products, such as solar ovens.

It will take place at 2 p.m. on Feb. 2 at the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 S. Church St., Grass Valley. We hope you’ll join us for an exciting two hours of the latest on climate change and big or small solutions.

Carol Kuczora

Grass Valley