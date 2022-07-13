Carol Kuczora: Women’s rights

More important than women’s rights is the fate of unwanted babies.

When a woman is in no position to raise a child, the child she is forced to bear is sure to suffer, emotionally and economically. The mother may be too young, too poor, too irresponsible, lack a father’s help, or have too many children already. The mother’s education and career path may be interrupted permanently.

Society may bear the cost of support.

Most importantly, the child will never know the kind of love that an eagerly anticipated child enjoys. He may even suffer neglect or abuse or guilt for existing. Depression or resentment follow.

Besides, humans have made the world so fragile ecologically that resources are running out. We cannot afford to force more people to be born into scarcity.

Carol Kuczora

Grass Valley