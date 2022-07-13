Carol Kuczora: Women’s rights
More important than women’s rights is the fate of unwanted babies.
When a woman is in no position to raise a child, the child she is forced to bear is sure to suffer, emotionally and economically. The mother may be too young, too poor, too irresponsible, lack a father’s help, or have too many children already. The mother’s education and career path may be interrupted permanently.
Society may bear the cost of support.
Most importantly, the child will never know the kind of love that an eagerly anticipated child enjoys. He may even suffer neglect or abuse or guilt for existing. Depression or resentment follow.
Besides, humans have made the world so fragile ecologically that resources are running out. We cannot afford to force more people to be born into scarcity.
Carol Kuczora
Grass Valley
Carol Kuczora: Women’s rights
More important than women’s rights is the fate of unwanted babies.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User