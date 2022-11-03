Carol Kuczora: Political logic and ethics

My faith in human nature has been shaken by the current political behavior of certain groups. Both their rationality and their ethics are questionable.

How is it possible for someone of apparently normal intelligence to fall for secondhand opinion – in defiance of contradictory evidence, and to double down rather than being corrected?

How can a human being, a species distinguished as humane (hence the word “humanity” as an emotional quality) care so little about people as to vote to reject compassionate policies?

Can we even do democracy when so many such cognitively and ethically challenged individuals vote?

I’ve always seen Republicans as being about money (getting it), and Democrats as being about fairness (equal opportunity).

I’m old enough to remember when Republicans had dignity. They were polite. I’m confident that there are lots of embarrassed Republicans today who feel their party left them.

Natural compassion is where ethics appears to come from, when you consider the impulse to aid strangers. Christianity and other religions universalize compassion. Thus, religion does not make a logical cover for hostile nationalism.

I can only urge all people to respect evidence and logic (science) and to vote with compassion (ethics).

Carol Kuczora

Grass Valley