Carol Kuczora: Our children will pay

Terry Lamphier’s commentary of Feb. 26, “What do Republicans stand for today?” was brilliant and covered a lot of territory.

No. 1 on his bulleted list: “Is mitigating negative environmental impacts important?” Apparently it is not important to Republicans, who fight every proposed or legislated measure intended to protect personal health or the planetary life support system.

Don’t look now, but both your health and the habitability of the Earth are under threat. Scientists are in the business of paying attention, and they know what must be done.

Republicans like U.S. Rep. LaMalfa are in the business of flouting the most effective protections we have against COVID-19, and he is a notorious climate change denier.

Our children will pay for our squandering of Earth’s former abundance of resources.

If the Republicans don’t like California’s cap and trade, they might like the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act better. It gives carbon extraction fees back to families. We need 100% renewable electricity by 2030 in California.

Carol Kuczora

Grass Valley