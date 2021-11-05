Carol Kuczora: Is there a climate ‘crisis’? Really?
Is there a climate “crisis”? Really?
Climate change is being called a “crisis,” leading to “catastrophe.” Does that make sense? Let’s look at the facts:
If you graph the changes of atmospheric carbon pollution and world temperatures and human world population on a time graph, what you get is three lines that all swoop up in a curve that approaches the vertical. That indicates exponential rises in all.
Extinctions follow a similar curve. Pollinators are threatened along with many other species. As all species depend on all other species in cycles that make waste nonexistent, any loss threatens the whole web of life, including us.
Let’s look at water. We in the West are losing our snowpack, our reservoir (the recent storm did not end the drought). We have long been losing our aquifers, and subsidence means they cannot be fully recharged.
Other areas depend on perpetual glaciers, which are now melting away. For instance, many countries depend on the rivers from the Himalayan glaciers. When they’re gone, millions may die.
As resources enabling life are failing, the human population keeps rising. If we don’t lower the birth rate, nature will raise the death rate.
There is a climate crisis. Really!
Carol Kuczora
Grass Valley
