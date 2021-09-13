Carol Kuczora: California is liberal because voters want it that way

I’m old enough to remember our country under President Dwight Eisenhower, a centrist-leaning Republican. We had great prosperity and safety despite high taxes and the Fairness Doctrine that required broadcast media to provide balanced political coverage. People could afford the American dream of a three-bedroom, two-bath home and two cars.

Conservatives consider California very liberal, over-taxed and over-regulated. They’re all fed by one-sided talk radio dominated by ever-more extreme talk show hosts using heated rhetoric but without the light of understanding.

They conveniently forget that California voters have consistently voted into office legislators who pass the laws that create regulations, and they forget that taxes are determined by voters. Despite conservatives’ unhappiness with the state of the state, California is liberal because that’s what the majority of voters want.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, to his credit, knows that things are not that simple, that the economy is important, that individual rights are important, that religious freedom is important, and so on.

He has attempted to balance the interests of those who support him with the interests of those who don’t. This is the kind of leadership we need, not one size fits all.





It’s about fairness and respect for differing viewpoints. While Newsom is not perfect, he is very bright and has shown great empathy for the suffering most of us are experiencing. Let’s not let the perfect get in the way of the good. I support Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Carol Kuczora

Grass Valley.